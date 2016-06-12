Orlando: How can I help?

Posted on

 

helphere

There are many ways you can help victims of this, and other senseless tragedies, right where you are.

*GIVE BLOOD- While your local blood donation may not make it to the victims in Orlando,  it WILL make it to those who need it locally, which frees up more donations for the victims.

FIND A BLOOD DRIVE IN YOUR AREA HERE

*Frequent Flyer Miles Help the Red Cross Go the Distance

You can put your un-used miles to work for the Red Cross through the generosity of several major airlines. The airline partners listed below permit their loyalty program members to donate their miles to help our volunteers and staff get to critical areas.

*Establish a Monthly Gift

The Red Cross responds to an emergency every 8 minutes, every day of the year.

FIND OUT HOW AND WHERE  IT GOES HERE

ELIMINATEHATE

Personalities

Lance Ballance

Lance Ballance

Lance Ballance is THRILLED to be back in Southern California, waking up Ventura County each weekday morning!  After spending many years on the radio in Los Angeles, he has since travelled with his family to locations as diverse as Salt Lake City, Memphis, Fort Myers, Florida, and Boston.  He is married with two teenaged daughters,…

Bill Michaels

Bill Michaels

He’s our newest addition to the 95.1 KBBY airstaff, meet Bill Michaels. Bill is a true Southern Californian having grown up in “America’s Finest City” San Diego, where he went to SDSU to study Broadcast/Management and got the radio bug. You could find him most weekend overnights hanging out at his local Top 40 radio…

John Tesh

John Tesh

Intelligence for Your Life Already a figure in TV and the music industry, Tesh branched out to another medium, radio. He started “The John Tesh Radio Show” in 2003 and has since become one of the most listened-to voices on the air. The show recently won a Radio Ink magazine’s Reader’s Poll for “Favorite Syndicated…

Playlist